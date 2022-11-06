Oilers Claim 4-1 Win vs Wichita
November 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
TULSA, OK - Wichita made its first appearance of the season at the BOK Center on Saturday night. Tulsa scored three goals on special teams and skated away with a 4-1 victory.
Mark Liwiski tallied the only Thunder goal with assists to Quinn Preston and Jake Wahlin.
Tulsa got off to a good start in the first period. Evan Weinger scored on a power play at 5:04 to make it 1-0.
At 15:32, Eddie Matsushima scored his first of two as he took a pass from Alex Gilmour and fired a one-timer past Evan Buitenhuis to make it 2-0.
In the second, Matsushima recorded his second of the game. He got behind the Thunder defense and netted a shorthanded marker to make it 3-0.
At 12:01, Liwiski took a pretty pass from Preston near the goalmouth and scored his second of the season to make it 3-1.
With less than a minute remaining in the second, Weinger recorded his second of the contest. Matsushima created a two-on-one and Weinger banged home another shorthanded tally to make it 4-1.
The Thunder appeared to cut the lead to 4-2 when Wahlin thought he scored late in the third. The goal was waived off for goalie interference.
Preston has assists in back-to-back games. Wahlin has points in back-to-back games.
Wichita went 0-for-6 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-1 on the man advantage.
