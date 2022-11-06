Thunder Edge Oilers in Overtime in Wichita
November 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, sit 2-2-1-0 on the season after falling to Wichita 4-3 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Sunday.
Dylan MacPherson opened the scoring 5:28 into the game, depositing a short-side chance past Daniel Mannella on the power play. The goal marked the first time this season that the Oilers' didn't draw first blood.
Ethan Stewart knotted the game 1-1 just 1:56 into the middle frame, deflecting a shot from Andrew Jarvis past Strauss Mann. Peter Bates restored Wichita's one-goal lead with 7:56 remaining in the second.
Michael Farren drew things level 2-2 11:33 into the third, tipping a seam-laser from Max Golod for his first pro goal - a power-play tally. Bates made it a 3-2 Wichita lead with 5:30 left in regulation. Eddie Matsushima roofed an in-tight chance with an extra attacker in the final minute of regulation, earning the Oilers' first road-point of the season.
Wichita secured the second point 1:26 in overtime when Stefan Fournier guided the puck into the back of the net with a foot on the power play. The goal faced a lengthy review, but eventually stood.
Jarvis claimed the first three-point game of his professional career, becoming the first Oilers to record a three-assist game on the campaign.
Tulsa once again faces Wichita on Friday, Nov. 11 at the BOK Center; starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday's game is Military Appreciation Night, celebrating both Veteran's Day and Armistice Day. The Oilers will wear specialty jerseys, with a jersey auction taking place immediately following the game in the River Spirit Lounge.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 6, 2022
- Thunder Edge Oilers in Overtime in Wichita - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Finishes Weekend with OT Win vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Hughes Nets First Career Hat Trick in Offensive Explosion - South Carolina Stingrays
- Railers Tie ECHL Record Best Start at 8-0-0 with 5-2 Win over Admirals - Worcester Railers HC
- Kerins, Lavigne to AHL Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - November 6 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, November 6 at 3:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Watch the Walleye Play Sled Hockey Wednesday, November 16 - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder Closes Three-In-Three Today vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- With the Oilers Win Last Night, You Win Today at Papajohns.com. - Tulsa Oilers
- Newton Scores Twice in Series Finale Victory vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Rush Fall to Steelheads, 5-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Collect Fourth Straight Victory in 5-0 Win over Rapid City in Front of Sellout Crowd - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Fall to Steelheads, 5-0 - Rapid City Rush
- Grizz Score 5 Power Play Goals in 7-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Down Thunder, Remain Perfect at Home - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizz Score 5 Power Play Goals in 7-3 Road Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Claim 4-1 Win vs Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Suffer Home-Opening Loss to Undefeated Cyclones - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Thunder Edge Oilers in Overtime in Wichita
- With the Oilers Win Last Night, You Win Today at Papajohns.com.
- Oilers Down Thunder, Remain Perfect at Home
- Jarod HIlderman Loaned to San Diego, Colten Ellis Joins from St. Louis
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report and Transactions - October 31