Thunder Edge Oilers in Overtime in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, sit 2-2-1-0 on the season after falling to Wichita 4-3 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas on Sunday.

Dylan MacPherson opened the scoring 5:28 into the game, depositing a short-side chance past Daniel Mannella on the power play. The goal marked the first time this season that the Oilers' didn't draw first blood.

Ethan Stewart knotted the game 1-1 just 1:56 into the middle frame, deflecting a shot from Andrew Jarvis past Strauss Mann. Peter Bates restored Wichita's one-goal lead with 7:56 remaining in the second.

Michael Farren drew things level 2-2 11:33 into the third, tipping a seam-laser from Max Golod for his first pro goal - a power-play tally. Bates made it a 3-2 Wichita lead with 5:30 left in regulation. Eddie Matsushima roofed an in-tight chance with an extra attacker in the final minute of regulation, earning the Oilers' first road-point of the season.

Wichita secured the second point 1:26 in overtime when Stefan Fournier guided the puck into the back of the net with a foot on the power play. The goal faced a lengthy review, but eventually stood.

Jarvis claimed the first three-point game of his professional career, becoming the first Oilers to record a three-assist game on the campaign.

Tulsa once again faces Wichita on Friday, Nov. 11 at the BOK Center; starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday's game is Military Appreciation Night, celebrating both Veteran's Day and Armistice Day. The Oilers will wear specialty jerseys, with a jersey auction taking place immediately following the game in the River Spirit Lounge.

