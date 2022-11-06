ECHL Transactions - November 6
November 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 6, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Weiland Parrish, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Louie Rowe, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Filip Engaras, F placed on reserve
Delete Sam Dove-McFalls, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Kevin McKernan, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
Maine:
Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Delete Mikko Kokkonen, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Axel Rindell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Norfolk:
Add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve
Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve
Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve
Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Simon Lavigne, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Rory Kerins, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve
Delete Colton Ellis, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve
Add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve
Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve
Delete Steven Jandric, F placed on reserve
