ECHL Transactions - November 6

November 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 6, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Weiland Parrish, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Louie Rowe, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Filip Engaras, F placed on reserve

Delete Sam Dove-McFalls, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Kevin McKernan, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

Maine:

Delete Francois Brassard, G recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Delete Mikko Kokkonen, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Axel Rindell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Norfolk:

Add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve

Add Jake Smith, F activated from reserve

Delete Danny Katic, F placed on reserve

Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brendan van Riemsdyk, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Simon Lavigne, D recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Rory Kerins, F recalled to Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G activated from reserve

Delete Colton Ellis, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Quinn Ryan, F activated from reserve

Add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

Delete Liam Coughlin, F placed on reserve

Delete Steven Jandric, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.