Wichita Finishes Weekend with OT Win vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - Stefan Fournier recorded his third game-winner of the season on Sunday afternoon, helping Wichita get past Tulsa in overtime with a 4-3 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Bates, Dylan MacPherson, Billy Constantinou and Logan Fredericks each had two points. Strauss Mann grabbed his fourth win of the year, stopping 34 shots.

MacPherson got things going early in the first period, tallying a power play goal at 5:28. Fournier won a faceoff and made a nice pass during a give-and-go. MacPherson beat Daniel Mannella to the short-side to make it 1-0.

In the second, Ethan Stewart tipped in a shot from the blue line at 1:56 that got past Strauss Mann and tied it at one.

Bates gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead at 12:07. MacPherson's shot missed the net and banked off the end-wall. Bates found it off a bounce and lifted it past Mannella for his second of the season.

Michael Farren tied it midway through the third period. Andrew Jarvis fired a shot on the power play and Farren was able to redirect it past Mann to tie it at two.

Bates notched his second of the game at 14:30 when Constantinou was able to hold the line. He fired a shot towards the slot that popped up in the air. Bates found it and slid it past Mannella for his third of the season.

Tulsa pulled Mannella late in the period and tied the game with a goal from Eddie Matsushima at 19:22. He fired a one-timer from the right dot that just got over Mann's left shoulder. The referee had to take a look to make sure it was in and the goal stood.

Wichita benefited from a late call when Mark Liwiski was hauled down by Mike McKee. He was assessed a holding minor and the Thunder began overtime with a power play.

Fournier tallied the game-winner at 1:26 when Constantinou's shot hit his right skate and went under Mannella. The play had to be reviewed to make sure there wasn't a kicking motion. The official determined that the call on the ice would stand.

Wichita improved to 1-1 in overtime games and won its first game past regulation at home this season.

Bates had two goals. MacPherson and Fournier each had a goal and an assist. Fredericks and Constantinou both had two helpers.

Wichita went 2-for-5 on the power play. Tulsa was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder are off until Friday, November 11 as they make their second trip to the BOK Center to face the Oilers starting at 7:05 p.m.

