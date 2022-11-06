Kerins, Lavigne to AHL Calgary
November 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Sunday via a Black Hills Chiropractic roster adjustment that defenseman Simon Lavigne has been recalled by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers and center Rory Kerins has been reassigned by the Flames from the Rush to the Wranglers.
Kerins, who is on an NHL contract with Calgary, has appeared in seven games for the Rush and has four goals and four assists. The 20-year-old was a sixth-round draft choice of the Flames in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and is in his first professional season. He appeared in five postseason games for the Stockton Heat, who were then Calgary's AHL affiliate, during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. This will be his first regular season AHL experience.
Lavigne heads to Calgary, where he is signed to an AHL contract with the Wranglers, for his first career AHL games. The rookie defenseman has played seven games for Rapid City and recorded three assists. He was assigned by the Wranglers to the Rush during ECHL training camp in October.
Rapid City returns to action on Wednesday night at home against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
Rapid City Rush center Rory Kerins
