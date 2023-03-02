Thunder Blank Solar Bears 3-0

ORLANDO - Jake Theut stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder shut down the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday, 3-0, inside Amway Center.

Adirondack took a 1-0 lead just 4:44 into the game as Ryan Smith scored his ninth of the year. From behind the net, Brett Ouderkirk and Colin Long set up Smith and his turnaround shot beat goaltender Garrett Sparks under the leg pads.

Sebastian Vidmar put the Thunder up 2-0 on the power play at 13:22 of the first period. Vidmar took a pass from Grant Jozefek in the right circle and fired a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Sparks for his seventh of the season. Assists were credited to Jozefek and Matt Stied and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into the second period.

Colin Long scored on the power play in the third period to give Adirondack a 3-0 lead. Shane Harper forced a turnover and Long sent a wrist shot into the net for his eighth of the year at 8:21 of the third period. Harper was given the only assist and the Thunder held that lead for good.

Jake Theut stopped all 32 shots he faced in the shutout win.

