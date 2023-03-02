Ducks and Gulls Make Roster-Changing Trades

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the affiliated trading of active players Max Golod and Logan Nijhoff by the Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls respectively.

Max Golod, who is in the final year of his NHL entry-level contract, was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura. Golod leads the Oilers with 43 points (12G, 31A) at the time of the trade. Sikura has 32 points (14G, 18A) in 52 games with AHL Rockford this season and is expected to report to San Diego.

San Diego Gulls contracted forward Logan Nijhoff was also dealt. The Comox, British Columbia native possesses 10 points (6G, 4A) in 25 games this season with Tulsa. Nijhoff appeared in 16 games with San Diego on the campaign.

Both Golod and Nijhoff are expected to join the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

The Oilers continue traveling the Central Division, squaring off against the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, March 3 at the Wings Event Center at 6 p.m. CT.

