Gladiators Topple Ghost Pirates

SAVANNAH, GA - Sang-Hoon Shin scored two-goals for the second straight game and Cody Sylvester also lit the lamp twice as the Atlanta Gladiators (28-21-5-1) defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates (18-27-9-1) 6-3 Thursday night at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

First Star: Sang-Hoon Shin (ATL) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Second Star: Mike Pelech (ATL) - 3 assists

Third Star: Logan Drevitch (SAV) - 2 goals

Atlanta opened the scoring on the power play just before the midway point of the first period to take the lead 1-0 (8:08). Sang-Hoon Shin jumped on a loose puck in front of the Ghost Pirates net and knocked it home for his 18th goal of the season.

With less than a minute to go in the opening frame, Atlanta extended their lead to 2-0 on a short-handed goal (19:13). Carlos Fornaris picked up the puck on a Ghost Pirates turnover and broke in on a breakaway to score his first goal of the season.

Savannah scored at the opening of the second period to cut the lead in half, making it a 2-1 game (1:38).

Atlanta regained their two-goal lead midway through the second period, bringing the score to 3-1 (9:54). Cody Sylvester was left wide open in front of the Ghost Pirates net and after two whacks on a loose puck he knocked the puck passed Jordan Papriny for his 26th marker of the season.

Sang-Hoon Shin's second goal of the night extended Atlanta's lead to 4-1 (12:00). Shin drove to the Ghost Pirates net in tight and tallied his 19th goal of the year.

Just 25-seconds later, the Gladiators pushed their lead to 5-1, as Reece Vitelli picked up a pass from Mike Pelech and sent it home for his 11th goal of the season.

Following the fifth goal, Savannah made a change in net, as Michael Bullion came into the game in relief of starter Jordan Papirny.

The Ghost Pirates cut Atlanta's lead to 5-2 just 11-seconds after Vitelli's marker (12:36).

Savannah, with the net empty and on the power play, trimmed the Gladiators lead to 5-3 with just over seven minutes remaining in the contest (12:58).

With time running down in the third period, Savannah pulled their goaltender and Atlanta made them pay (19:20). Sang-Hoon Shin - while on hat-trick watch - elected to set up Cody Sylvester for his 27th goal of the season to make the score 6-3 and seal the victory.

David Tendeck made 31 saves on 34 shots in the victory for Atlanta, while Jordan Papirny allowed five goals on 31 shots in the loss for Savannah before being pulled. Michael Bullion stopped all 10 shots after coming into the game.

