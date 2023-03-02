Thunder Adds Netminder Roman Basran

Goaltender Roman Basran with the Mississauga Steelheads

(Wichita Thunder) Goaltender Roman Basran with the Mississauga Steelheads(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of rookie netminder Roman Basran.

Basran, 21, turns pro after playing the majority of the last five years in junior hockey for the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets. In 2021-22, he headed to the Ontario Hockey League for his overage year with the Mississauga Steelheads.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound native of Vancouver, British Columbia finished with a 52-40-11 record for Kelowna with a 2.89 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He went 21-14-7 for Mississauga with a 2.60 goals-against average and .896 save percentage.

Earlier this year, he enrolled at Brock University (USport). Basran went 5-2-0 in seven appearances for the Badgers with a 2.54 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

Basran reunites with current Thunder forward Mark Liwiski, who played together for three seasons in Kelowna.

Wichita returns home tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. to start a two-game set against the Utah Grizzlies.

