Allen's Finlay Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

March 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Allen Americans' forward Liam Finlay has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for February.

Finlay scored eight goals and added 13 assists for 21 points in 12 games during the month.

The 26-year-old picked up at least one point in 11 of his 12 games, and had nine multiple-point games, including a three-point games (1g-2a) on Feb. 4 at Utah. Among his eight two-point games in February was a two-goal night on Feb. 10 against Fort Wayne.

A native of Kelowna, British Columbia, Finlay ranks second among ECHL rookies with 26 goals and is third with 57 points in 41 games with the Americans this season. He was selected as Allen's representative for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk in January.

Prior to turning pro, Finlay posted 77 points (34g-43a) in 156 career games at the University of Denver, where he was part of the Pioneers' 2017 National Championship team.

Runners-Up: Olof Lindbom, Jacksonville (4-1-0, 1.41 GAA, .954 save pct.) and Kirill Tyutyayev, Toledo (12 gp, 4g, 16a, 20 pts.).

Also Nominated: Sam Dove-McFalls (Fort Wayne), Max Newton (Reading), Brooklyn Kalmikov (Wheeling) and Henrik Tikkanen (Worcester).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.