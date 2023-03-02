Allen's Crone Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

March 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Hank Crone of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans) Hank Crone of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Hank Crone of the Allen Americans has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for February.

Crone scored 11 goals and added 13 assists for 24 points in 12 games during the month.

The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in 11 of his 12 games in February, including seven multi-point games. Crone had four points (2g-2a) on Feb. 15 against Florida, notched three assists on Feb. 4 at Utah and on Feb. 10 against Fort Wayne and had two goals and an assist on Feb. 3 and Feb. 24 at Utah.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Crone leads the ECHL with 31 goals and 72 points and is tied for third with 41 assists in 49 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Crone posted 81 points (26g-55a) in 111 career collegiate games at Boston University, the University of Denver and Northern Michigan University and had 179 points (62g-117a) in 232 career games with Fargo and Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

Runners-Up: Brandon Hawkins, Toledo (12 gp, 10g, 9a, 19 pts.) and Anthony Repaci, Worcester (12 gp, 9g, 9a, 18 pts.).

Also Nominated: Justin Vaive (Cincinnati), Tye Felhaber (Fort Wayne), Craig Martin (Jacksonville), Hugo Roy (Kansas City), Stepan Timofeyev (Norfolk), Charlie Gerard (Reading) and Tyler Drevitch (Wheeling).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.