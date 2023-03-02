O'Neil Returns; Kim Recalled by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Kevin O'Neil has returned to the Stingrays and defenseman Michael Kim has been recalled by Hershey.

O'Neil, 25, is coming off his second stint with the Colorado Eagles where he appeared in three games this season. The native of Lathan, NY also spent two stints with the Hershey Bears this season where he scored one goal in two contests. O'Neil re-signed with the Stingrays this past summer and has recorded 34 points on 16 goals and 18 assists in 36 games during his rookie campaign. Last season, O'Neil completed his collegiate career and appeared in the final 10 games of the ECHL season with the Stingrays where he posted 10 points on six goals and four assists.

Prior to turning pro, O'Neil played four years of college hockey at Yale University before completing his final season at the University of Connecticut. In 130 career collegiate games, O'Neil recorded 60 points on 23 goals and 37 assists.

Kim, 27, returns to Hershey for the third time this season where he tallied one assist in one game with the Bears. This past offseason, the puck-moving defenseman signed an AHL contract with the Bears on September 8th. Kim's rights were traded to the Stingrays from the Maine Mariners in exchange for Nick Isaacson. This season, Kim has tallied 27 points on five goals and 22 assists in 38 games with the Stingrays.

Over the course of the past four seasons, the native of Toronto, ON accumulated 79 points on 11 goals and 68 assists while appearing in 161 career ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers, Jacksonville Icemen, Maine Mariners, and the Stingrays. Kim has also spent 50 games in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Bears where the defenseman assisted on 11 goals.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow, March 3rd, to host the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:05 p.m.

