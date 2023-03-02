ECHL Transactions - March 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 2, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Nick Rivera, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Adam Berg, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve

Delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Ted Nichol, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Delete Luka Burzan, F traded to Wichita

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G returned from loan to Abbotsford

Indy:

Add Sam Sterne, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Sam Sterne, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Tanner MacMaster, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Kansas City:

Add Jordan Timmons, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve

Delete Sean Kuhn, G released as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Stan Basistyy, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Delete Calder Brooks, F recalled by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Tyson Helgesen, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Reading:

Delete Max Newton, F loaned to Belleville

Savannah:

Add Devin Brink, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Tuzzolino, D activated from reserve

Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Delete Peter DiLiberatore, D recalled by Vegas

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Kim, D recalled by Hershey

Wheeling:

Delete Justin Addamo, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Roman Basran, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Luka Burzan, F traded to Cincinnati

