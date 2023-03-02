ECHL Transactions - March 2
March 2, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 2, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Nick Rivera, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shawn Weller, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Adam Berg, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Adam Berg, F placed on reserve
Delete Steven MacLean, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Ted Nichol, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Delete Luka Burzan, F traded to Wichita
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G returned from loan to Abbotsford
Indy:
Add Sam Sterne, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Sam Sterne, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Tanner MacMaster, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Kansas City:
Add Jordan Timmons, F added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve
Delete Sean Kuhn, G released as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Stan Basistyy, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Tyson Feist, D recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Delete Calder Brooks, F recalled by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Tyson Helgesen, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Reading:
Delete Max Newton, F loaned to Belleville
Savannah:
Add Devin Brink, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Tuzzolino, D activated from reserve
Delete Elijah Vilio, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Delete Peter DiLiberatore, D recalled by Vegas
South Carolina:
Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Kim, D recalled by Hershey
Wheeling:
Delete Justin Addamo, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Roman Basran, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Luka Burzan, F traded to Cincinnati
