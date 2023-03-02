Hank Crone Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Allen Americans forward Hank Crone

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that forward Hank Crone has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month.

Hank Crone led all players in points during February, with 24 points (11 goals and 13 assists). Seven of his 12 games last month he had two or more points.

The Dallas, Texas native signed as a free agent this past summer. He played two seasons of college hockey at the University of Denver, 19-20 and 20-21. He spent one season at Northern Michigan, where he led his club in points with 44 in 32 games (13 goals and 31 assists).

Crone leads the ECHL in points with 72, and goals with 31. His 72 points tied Chad Costello's 72 last season which led Allen.

"It's nice to be recognized as the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month, and it's really great to see how the team has turned it around and become such a force in the league," noted Hank Crone. "I want to thank the rest of the guys for the support on and off the ice."

He is currently on a six-game point streak, leading the Americans to back-to-back series wins over the defending Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades and Utah Grizzlies.

Earlier today, Liam Finlay was named the Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month.

The Americans play two games at home this weekend against the Rapid City Rush. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.

