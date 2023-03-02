Americans Finlay Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that rookie Liam Finlay, has been named the Howies Hockey Tape, Rookie of the Month.

Liam Finlay had 21 points during the month of February (8 goals and 13 assists). He had three game-winning goals, with all three coming against Utah. He also had a shorthanded goal in an 8-5 win over the Grizzlies on February 24th.

The Americans have four of the top 6 goal scorers in the ECHL, with Finlay ranking sixth overall with 26 goals in 41 games.

The native of Kelowna, BC is in his first season with the Americans. He played his college hockey at the University of Denver, where he led the team in scoring in 18-19 (16 goals and 20 assists).

He spent last season in Europe, where he had 28 points in 34 games for Freiburg EHC in Germany.

The Americans return to action this weekend with a pair of games against the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night (7:05 PM), and Sunday afternoon (2:05 PM). Sunday's game will be televised locally on CW 33.

