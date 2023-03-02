Toledo's Lethemon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - John Lethemon of the Toledo Walleye has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Lethemon went 6-0-0 in six appearances during the month with three shutouts, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .976.

The 26-year-old allowed two goals or less in five of his six appearances while making at least 25 saves three times. He ended the month by posting back-to-back shutouts, stopping 30 shots in a 3-0 win at Rapid City on Feb. 18 and making 25 saves in a 5-0 victory over Wichita on Feb. 25.

Under contract to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League, Lethemon is 16-1-3 in 24 appearances with the Walleye this season and leads the ECHL with four shutouts while ranking second with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. Lethemon has won his last 12 decisions, which is tied for the longest winning streak by a goaltender in the league this season, and tied for the fourth-longest all-time in ECHL history.

A native of Northfield, Michigan, Lethemon has appeared in 81 career ECHL games with Toledo and Greenville posting a record of 44-17-14 with seven shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Prior to turning pro, Lethemon saw action in 101 career games at Michigan State University where he was 38-55-5 with nine shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Runner-Up: Adam Scheel, Idaho (5-0-1, 1.63 GAA, .944 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Beck Warm (Cincinnati), Charles Williams (Jacksonville), Shane Starrett (Kansas City) and Henrik Tikkanan (Worcester).

