Thunder Acquires Defenseman Kuzmeski from Florida

January 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Shane Kuzmeski from the Florida Everblades.

Wichita sends the future consideration from the Aaron Miller trade with Norfolk to Florida as a part of the deal.

Kuzmeski, 27, is in his fourth year as a pro. A native of Grayslake, Illinois, the 6-foot-1, 196-pound blueliner appeared in 18 games this year for the Everblades tallying five points (1g, 4a). He originally signed with the Fort Wayne Komets before being traded to Florida prior to the start of the season.

During the 2022-23 campaign, he split time with the Indy Fuel and Trois-Rivieres Lions. In 41 games for the Fuel, he amassed 16 points (6g, 20a) in 41 games. He finished the season with the Lions, recording eight points (1g, 7a) in 18 games.

Kuzmeski has spent time since turning pro with the Wheeling Nailers, Iowa Heartlanders and Utah Grizzlies. Overall, he has tallied 52 points (10g, 42a) in 128 ECHL games.

Prior to turning pro, he spent four years at Clarkson University. He helped anchor one of the more stout defensive corps in college hockey. In three of his four seasons, Clarkson ranked in the NCAA's top five in fewest goals allowed.

He helped the Golden Knights to an ECAC Championship during his junior season and was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team as a senior.

Wichita returns to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. with the first of two-straight against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Friday night is T-Dogs Birthday Bash, Affiliation Night and Teddy Bear Toss. When the Thunder scores their first goal of the game, toss your new and unused stuffed animals on the ice. Each stuffed animal will be donated to local charities and delivered by the players to local hospitals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.