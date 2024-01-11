Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #1 Begins February 10

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association will hold their LEARN TO PLAY SESSION #1 FOR PLAYERS AND GOALIES at Body Zone (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA) starting on Saturday, February 10. Session #1 includes two time slots for players on the Saturday dates of 02/10/2024 - 02/17/2024 - 02/24/2024 - 03/02/2024 - 03/09/2024 - 03/16/2024:

Beginner / Intermediate level - 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Intermediate / Advanced level - 12:30 - 1:30 PM

Learn the game of hockey, develop your skills and receive a jersey upon registration! Learn to Play sessions include instruction by 3 NCAA athletes and Royals hockey players on mechanics along with lessons to take and work on at home. Beneficial for all positions at all skill levels!

PRICE:

$225.00 (Price includes)

All 6 dates posted above

1 jersey for players to keep

Register

Goalies, please reach out to Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com) before registering.

