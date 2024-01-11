Rush Unveils NHL Affiliation Night Plans

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, released its plans Thursday for Affiliation Night on February 10.

The Calgary Flames alumni expected to attend the events are Tim Hunter, Joel Otto, Brian McGrattan, Mike Commodore, and Curtis Glencross. Hunter, Otto, and Commodore each have their name engraved on the Stanley Cup.

"Having these former NHLers here is exciting for our fans and our community," said Rush President Jared Reid. "We look forward to bringing some of the best ambassadors of our affiliate team here to the Black Hills and share the rich history of the Flames with our great fans here in Rapid City."

Hunter and Otto were both members of the legendary 1989 Calgary Flames Stanley Cup Championship team. Otto scored the series-clinching goal in Game 7 of the opening series of the playoffs that year for the Flames and would finish second behind Al MacInnis in playoff assists. Hunter, a hard-nosed player, finished with 375 penalty minutes during the 1988-89 season and is the Flames franchise leader in penalty minutes.

McGrattan was a well-respected enforcer who spent two stints in the Flames organization. He detailed much of his career story in the 2016 documentary Ice Guardians and has used his hockey experience to become an ambassador for anti-bullying campaigns, underprivileged children's organizations, and a mentor to hockey players who are battling addiction. McGrattan played in over 300 NHL games during his career.

Commodore is a Stanley Cup champion from his time spent with the Carolina Hurricanes. He played in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with the Flames (2004) and Hurricanes (2006) and was an NCAA National Champion at the University of North Dakota in (2000). Though he only played 18 regular-season games with the Flames, Commodore's trademark red afro has become a staple of iconic playoff hockey lore.

Glencross was a mainstay in the Flames forward corps in the early 2010s. With 507 NHL games played, Glencross scored 134 goals and added 141 assists for 275 career points. He was the recipient of the Ralph T. Scurfield Humanitarian Award in 2012 with the Flames after being a community pillar in the greater Calgary area, particularly for his work with Special Olympics.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet these Flames alumni at Murphy's Pub and Grill on Friday, February 9 from 4-6 p.m. before the Rush game that night.

On Saturday, February 10 at 1 p.m., Flames and Rush alumni will team up with the current coaching staff for a charity game against local men's league players. Everyone will wear commemorative jerseys, sponsored by Coca-Cola, to be auctioned off after the event to benefit the Rushmore Hockey Association.

Anyone interested in playing in the charity game will pay a $200 fee that includes their jersey and socks for the charity game, post-game drinks, a ticket to the evening Rush home game, and a spot during the meet & greet session. Call the Rush Front Office to register.

Following the charity game, fans with a February 10 game ticket are invited to attend a live show featuring the Flames alumni hosted by Rush broadcaster Drew Blevins. It will include stories from the Stanley Cup championship era, day-to-day life playing in the NHL, and the best memories of long careers.

The Rush will host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m. following the pre-game festivities. All alumni will be available for pictures and autographs throughout the game as the Rush celebrates its second season as the ECHL affiliate of the Flames.

You can grab a ticket to both the charity game AND the Rush home game for $41 in the Bowl and $45 in the Center. Season ticket holders can add on the charity game for $10. Call the Rush Front Office at 605-716-7825 to get your tickets!

