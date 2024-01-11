MeiGray to Auction Jerseys, Pucks from 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL in association with MeiGray - the ECHL's Official Game-Worn Jersey Authentication Partner since 2000 - announced that fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys and pucks from the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream.

The jerseys worn by the ECHL All-Stars during the first period from the All-Star Classic will be available for bid in a three-week auction on MeiGrayAuctions.com starting at puck drop during the All-Star Game on Monday, Jan. 15 and ending Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

In addition, jerseys worn during the second period, as well as game-used and goal-scoring pucks from the All-Star Classic, will be available for bid following the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream through MeiGrayAuctions.com.

"MeiGray is proud to continue its relationship with one of the premier development leagues in North America in conjunction with the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic," said Dave Meisel, MeiGray's Director of Special Projects. "We value these long-term relationships that we have built, and look forward to giving fans the ultimate assurance that they are purchasing authentic game-worn ECHL jerseys that are exactly as advertised."

Serving as the start of the All-Star festivities, the Savannah Ghost Pirates will also be hosting Fan Fest on Sunday, January 14 at Enmarket Arena. Fan Fest will feature live music, interactive games, player autographs, giveaways and an exclusive area dedicated to the Hockey Hall of Fame featuring some of hockey's most famed memorabilia exhibits and trophies including the Stanley Cup©. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets for Fan Fest.

The 16th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a luncheon, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Monday, January 15 at 12:00 p.m. at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets for the luncheon are available for $75 per person and include a plated lunch in conjunction with the ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony.

The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, at Enmarket Arena. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today!

