Americans Own Six-Game Winning Streak After 5-4 Win

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, won their sixth in a row on Wednesday night, beating the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 at CUTX Event Center.

Grant Hebert had his best game of the season, scoring two goals (3,4), to lead the Americans charge. Hebert took a pass from Gavin Gould in front of the Utah net beating Grizzlies goalie Trent Miner for his first of the night to give Allen a 1-0 lead in the first period. He scored his second of the game in the second period on a pass from Nolan Orzeck. He finished the night with two points and was named the second star of the game.

"It felt good to get those two goals," said Herbert. Everyone has been chipping in during our winning streak. It's been a total team effort and we're getting results on the ice."

Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high 15 games with his 14th goal of the season. It was the fourth straight game that Crone scored a breakaway goal.

"He's playing at another level right now," said teammate Justin Allen, who was a part of the Americans broadcast on Wednesday night. He makes it look easy out there."

Tarun Fizer made his Americans debut on Wednesday night and had an assist on Easton Brodzinski's 14th goal of the season. Fizer had four shots on net in just over 15 minutes of ice time.

"It was fun out there tonight," said Fizer. "Getting a chance to play again felt good. We have a talented team here in Allen, and the boys were very welcoming to me. It was special getting that win against my former team."

The Americans tied a season-high with 41 shots. Both teams were held without a power play goal. Allen was 0-for-3, while Utah went 0-for-4.

The teams will take Thursday night off and resume the three-game series on Friday night in Allen.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - M. Robidoux

2. ALN - G. Hebert

3. ALN - H. Crone

