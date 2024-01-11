Forward Jarid Lukosevicius Returns to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Jarid Lukosevicius has rejoined the team after spending the last two months on a professional tryout contract with the Belleville Senators (AHL).

Lukosevicius, 28, signed an ECHL contract with the Stingrays on August 18th. He started the season in South Carolina, and through the Stingrays' first eight games this season, Lukosevicius tallied eight points (five goals, three assists).

Lukosevicius signed a professional contract to join the Belleville Senators in November. In 19 games with the Sens, Lukosevicius accumulated three points (two goals, one assist) and 31 penalty minutes.

The native of Squamish, BC, has appeared in 179 career AHL games and has totaled 45 points on 26 goals and 19 assists with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Abbotsford Canucks, and Belleville Senators.

Before turning pro, Lukosevicius played four seasons at the University of Denver, tallying 105 points on 62 goals and 43 assists in 158 career NCAA games. Lukosevicius helped the Pioneers to a 2017 NCAA National Championship behind a hat trick in the title game and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Frozen Four.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow night in Jacksonville to take on the Icemen for the sixth time this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.

