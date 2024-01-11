Americans Defeat Grizzlies 5-4 in Series Opener
January 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 on a Wednesday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Grant Hebert led Allen with 2 goals and the Grizzlies got 2 goals from Dakota Raabe.
Allen scored first at Hebert delivered his 3rd goal of the season 10:27 in. Later in the period Dakota Raabe scored his 2nd of the year 18:25 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.
Allen took a 2-1 lead 43 seconds into the second period as Hank Crone got a breakaway and scored his 14th of the season. Crone has a point in 15 straight games. Later in the period Hebert scored his second of the night 9:54 in. Utah cut into the lead late in the frame as Dylan Fitze scored on a one-timer from the left circle 18:42 in. Allen led Utah 3-2 after 2 frames.
Raabe tied the game on his second of the night 3:59 into the third. Allen's Easton Brodzinski scored his 14th of the year 7:52 on a pass from former Grizzlies forward Tarun Fizer, who was making his Americans debut. Allen extended the lead 2 minutes later as Mikael Robidoux redirected a Ty Farmer shot 9:50 in to make it a 5-3 game. Utah scored 17:54 in as Brandon Cutler got his team leading 12th of the campaign. Utah put together a rally to try to tie the game but time ran out and the Americans got the win to extend their winning streak to 6 games.
Utah's Brett Stapley had 1 assist on the night to extend his point streak to 7 games. Grizzlies' goaltender Trent Miner saved 36 of 41 in the loss. Allen's Leevi Merilainen stopped 37 of 41 as his record goes to 9-4 on the season. Both teams had 41 shots on goal.
The road trip continues on Friday night at 6:10 pm mountain time with game 2 of the three-game series.
Upcoming Games
Friday, January 12, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.
Saturday, January 13, 2024 - Utah at Allen. 3:10 pm.
Sunday, January 14, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 3:05 pm.
All Times Mountain.
3 stars
1. Mikael Robidoux (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 1 shot.
2. Grant Hebert (Allen) - 2 goals, +2, 3 shots.
3. Hank Crone (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist, 5 shots.
