K-Wings' Vorva Signs with Monsters (AHL), Cajan Assigned on Loan

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that goaltender Hunter Vorva signed a professional tryout contract with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) and Cleveland has loaned goaltender Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo.

Vorva, 28, heads to Cleveland after making 32 appearances for the K-Wings over the last two seasons. The Kalamazoo native went 13-9-2-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average (GAA) and .921 save percentage (S%) in his rookie season.

The 5-foot, 11-inch stopper is 4-5-0-0 in 2023-24 (2.86 GAA, .905 SV%) with a pair of shutouts and just one goal against in his last 144:43 of ice time. Vorva, a second-year pro, will make his AHL debut with the Monsters if called upon.

Cajan, 21, returns to Kalamazoo after suiting up in a dozen games as a K-Wing in 2022-23. The Příbram, Czechia product split time between Kalamazoo (12 GP, 6-6-0-0, 2.34 GAA, .932 SV%) and Cleveland (22 GP, 8-10-2, 3.42 GAA, .878 SV%) last season after his pro debut and picked up his first win in a 4-3 (OT) Cleveland victory over Lehigh Valley on October 22, 2022.

The 6-foot, 2-inch left-catching netminder gave up three goals or fewer in ten of twelve appearances with Kalamazoo last season. He rejoins the squad with a 4-4-1 record and .884 save percentage through eleven games in Cleveland this year.

Cajan also earned the ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for his performance with Kalamamazoo from Dec. 5 thru Dec. 11, 2022 (2-0, 1.42 GAA, .963 S%).

