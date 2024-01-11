Growlers Fall 5-2 to Thunder
January 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a 5-2 result against the Adirondack Thunder on Thursday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.
Both teams traded powerplay goals in the first period as Jackson Berezowski opened the scoring on a Growlers powerplay 12:10 into the game before Shane Harper replied for the Thunder on the man advantage just three minutes later to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes.
Jordan Escott finished off a Growlers 2-on-1 rush 90 seconds into the second period to put the hosts ahead 2-1 going into the 3rd.
Grant Jozefek and Patrick Grasso scored 48 seconds apart early in the third period to give the Thunder their first lead of the game, on top 3-2 with 15:35 left to go.
Yushiroh Hirano provided an insurance marker for Adirondack with 6:56 left in regulation to make it 4-2 before Erik Middendorf's empty netter made it a 5-2 final in favour of the Thunder.
Quick Hits
Zach O'Brien notched two assists.
Dryden McKay made 24 saves in the defeat.
These two do battle again on Saturday night at 7pm.
Three Stars:
1. ADK - P. Grasso
2. NFL - Z. O'Brien
3. ADK - S. Harper
