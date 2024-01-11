Railers Sign Defenseman Ryan Dickinson

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that defenseman Ryan Dickinson has been signed to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Dickinson, 24, joins the Railers in the middle of his senior season with the SUNY-Oswego Lakers. In three seasons with the Lakers, the 6'3, 205 lb defenseman had 28 points (8-20-28) in 65 games played to go with 47 penalty minutes and a +28 rating. Dickinson began his collegiate career at Ohio State University during the 2020-21 season. With the Buckeyes, he played in 14 games and recorded an assist to go with 29 penalty minutes and a -3 rating.

Prior to playing collegiate hockey, the Brighton, MI native played four seasons in the North American Hockey League between the Topeka Roadrunners, Brookings Blizzard, and Shreveport Mudbugs. Across his time in the NAHL, Dickinson had 60 points (10-50-60) to go with 547 penalty minutes and a rating of +23 in 192 games played.

