Komets Realign Front Office for the Future

Fort Wayne, IN - Komet CEO/Majority Owner Stephen Franke has announced that Komets Co-Owner Scott Sproat has been appointed President of Business Operations. Co-Owner David Franke will be President of Hockey Operations/GM, Josh Testin has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Nancy Halaburda has been promoted to Controller, and Tammy Franke Steinforth has been promoted to Office Manager/Corporate Secretary.

Sproat, 54, is a 33-year veteran of the world of professional sports and entertainment and a native of the Fort Wayne area. Born in Auburn, Indiana, he spent 10 seasons in executive capacities with the Continental Basketball Association (CBA) and the Fort Wayne Fury before joining as an operating partner to the Franke family in February of 2001. Sproat heads up all Komets' sales, marketing, promotions, product development, event production, and business operations.

Franke, 71, has guided the Komets as general manager since 1990. A Fort Wayne native, the Bishop Luers and Ball State University graduate helped guide the Komets to an ECHL Kelly Cup championship in 2021. Franke has also presided over IHL, CHL, and UHL championships. Under Franke's guidance, the franchise has won seven league playoff championships.

Testin, 43, joined the Komets in 2003 after graduating from Indiana University. Over the past 21 years, Testin has been responsible for creating corporate partnerships, growing ticket sales, and leading several marketing efforts for the organization. The Leo High School grad started as an intern with the Komets during the 2002-2003 season.

In July of 1990, Halaburda began working part-time for the Komets, becoming the full-time team accountant in 1994. Halaburda is a 1980 graduate of Indiana University. This season will mark her 33rd consecutive year with the franchise.

Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Tammy Franke Steinforth is one of the Franke ownership's original staff members, having worked for the club since the summer of 1990. She serves as Corporate Secretary to the Komets Board of Directors in addition to her Office Manager role. This season will also mark her 33rd consecutive year.

They continue as part of the Fort Wayne Komets award-winning front office team that includes Mitch Meinholz (Director of Group Sales/Events), Shane Albahrani (Director of Media Relations/Broadcasting), Rick Bireley (Merchandise Manager), Jody Grantham (Secretary/Group Sales), Logan Noll (Director of Creative Services), and Justin Castleman (Director of Video Production).

