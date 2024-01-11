ECHL Transactions - January 11

January 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 11, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Bray Crowder, D

Andy Willis, F

Wheeling:

Dilan Savenkov, D

Michael McChesney, F

Wichita:

Nick Fea, F

Worcester:

Kaden Fulcher, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Maine:

Quinn Ryan, F from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Weiland Parrish, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve [1/10]

Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve [1/10]

Indy:

Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned by Rockford

Add Kyle Maksimovich, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Trevor Zins, D traded to Idaho

Iowa:

Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve

Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Rochester

Kalamazoo:

Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston

Delete Adam Mechura, F recalled by Providence

Newfoundland:

Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve

Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G traded to Trois-Rivières

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Bair Gendunov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve

Delete Carson Focht, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Will Cranley, G activated from reserve

Delete Gianni Fairbrother, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Ryan Dickinson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.