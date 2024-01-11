ECHL Transactions - January 11
January 11, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 11, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Bray Crowder, D
Andy Willis, F
Wheeling:
Dilan Savenkov, D
Michael McChesney, F
Wichita:
Nick Fea, F
Worcester:
Kaden Fulcher, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Maine:
Quinn Ryan, F from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Weiland Parrish, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve [1/10]
Delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve [1/10]
Indy:
Add Josh Maniscalco, D assigned by Rockford
Add Kyle Maksimovich, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Trevor Zins, D traded to Idaho
Iowa:
Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve
Delete Kevin McKernan, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Delete Chris Jandric, D recalled by Rochester
Kalamazoo:
Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Delete Ryan Mast, D recalled to Providence by Boston
Delete Adam Mechura, F recalled by Providence
Newfoundland:
Add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve
Delete Keenan Suthers, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G traded to Trois-Rivières
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Noah Laaouan, D recalled by Laval
Tulsa:
Add Bair Gendunov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve
Delete Carson Focht, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Will Cranley, G activated from reserve
Delete Gianni Fairbrother, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Dillon Hamaliuk, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Add Lukas Svejkovsky, F assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Ryan Dickinson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Josh Boyko, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Dickinson, D placed on reserve
