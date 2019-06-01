Three-Time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez Added to Iowa Roster

DES MOINES, IA - Today the Iowa Cubs, in conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, added three-time All-Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez to the roster. The move came after the Cubs signed Gonzalez to a minor league contract this week after he was released by Cleveland on May 26.

Gonzalez, 33, has logged 1,362 major league games over 12 seasons, primarily with the Colorado Rockies. The outfielder holds a .285 career average with 233 home runs and 782 RBI.

Gonzalez has built his trophy case through the years, earning National League All-Star honors in 2012, 2013 and 2016, as well as Silver Slugger accolades in 2010 and 2015. He adds three Gold Glove awards earned in 2010, 2012 and 2013. In 2010, he also paced the N.L. with a .336 batting average and finished third in MVP voting.

Beginning the 2019 season with Triple-A Columbus, Gonzalez hit .348 (8-for-23) through six games before the Indians selected his contract on April 14. The outfielder appeared in 30 games for the Indians and batted .210 (22-for-105) with two home runs and seven RBI prior to his release.

Gonzalez is slated to bat third and play right field in his I-Cubs debut tonight in Round Rock. Catch the action on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or MiLB.tv.

