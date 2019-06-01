River Cats ground Aviators in second shutout of the season

West Sacramento, CA - The Sacramento River Cats (27-28) broke an eight-game skid versus the Las Vegas Aviators (31-25), shutting them out 1-0 thanks to an outstanding combined pitching effort and a third inning home run from leadoff hitter Mike Gerber.

Sacramento starter Enderson Franco cruised through three innings before an hour-long lighting ended his night. Franco finished with three innings, giving up just two hits and fanning three batters. He threw just 56 pitches (37 strikes).

The Sacramento bullpen was sensational on Friday as Pat Venditte, Dillon McNamara, Williams Jerez and Francisco Abad combined for six innings of one-hit shutout baseball. Only three runners reached base following the fourth inning delay. The first in the seventh on an Abiatal Avelino error, then two in the ninth on a double and walk. The pen combined to strike out six batters while walking one.

The lone run of the game came off the bat of outfielder Mike Gerber who blasted his 11 homer of the season in the third inning - a 403-foot shot to right-center. Avelino also had a good night at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

The River Cats are back at it tomorrow night when they will be sporting California Poppies jerseys with righty Yoanys Quiala (1-2, 5.70) on the mound. The Aviators will counter with lefty Tyler Alexander (1-3, 6.49). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, or on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- The River Cats have absolutely smashed the first pitch this season as Mike Gerber launched his 11 homer of the year on a 0-0 count tonight. Sacramento leads the Pacific Coast League on first pitches, hitting .429 with 21 home runs and 65 runs batted in.

- Sacramento homered in a 1-0 win for the first time since Adam Duvall did it on April 9, 2015 at Raley Field against the Salt Lake Bees.

