Grizzlies Draw Season-High Crowd (12,962) Despite Loss to Salt Lake

June 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, Calif. - A crowd of 12,962, the largest the Fresno Grizzlies (27-28) have played in front of either at home or on the road this season witnessed the Salt Lake Bees (25-29) score 13 unanswered runs on Friday evening.

A 12-batter, seven-hit fourth inning did the bulk of the Bees' damage. On a night where Fresno State defeated UC-Santa Barbara 9-2 at Stanford to open NCAA Tournament regional play, former Diamond Dog Taylor Ward (Fresno State 2013-2015) hit a grand slam in the seventh. On the night Ward went 5-for-6, scored three times and got a hit in his final five at bats in an all-around good evening for Bulldogs present and former.

Jose Rojas doubled twice, driving in two runs in the fourth for Salt Lake. Yadiel Hernandez drove in Fresno's lone run with a groundout in the third, and extended a hit streak to five games in the eighth; Hernandez is 9-for-17 during the streak and 7-for-11 during the first three games of this series. Left-hander Greg Mahle spun five innings of scoreless relief for the Bees to end the game, allowing only two hits and striking out five without a walk.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- 2B Wilmer Difo (2-4, R)

- RHP Joe Ross (3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) / RHP Matt Reynolds (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R)

- DH Yadiel Hernandez (1-3, RBI, BB, 5-game hit streak)

Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim)

- LF Taylor Ward (5-6, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R)

- DH Justin Bour (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, R, 2 BB)

- 3B Jose Rojas (2-6, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday June 1 Salt Lake Bees (Home) RHP Austin Voth (Fresno) vs. LHP Dillon Peters (Salt Lake) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / KAIL-13

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Friday was the third five-digit crowd at Chukchansi Park in 2019: April 6 vs. Reno (10,047), May 17 vs. Sacramento (11,937) and May 31 vs. Salt Lake (12,962).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.