Sounds Lose Pitcher's Duel in Front of Sellout

NASHVILLE - Tim Dillard pitched well in tonight's game versus New Orleans, but Baby Cakes' pitcher Hector Noesi pitched a little better as the Sounds were shutout 3-0. Nashville was able to scratch across just four hits in the contest.

The game was scoreless until the top of the sixth inning when Isan Diaz hit a solo home run just right of the 403-foot sign in center field.

That would be the only mistake Dillard made in the night, finishing with a line of 6.0 innings, six hits, one earned run and five strikeouts. He threw just 75 pitches with 55 of those being strikes.

The Sounds threatened to score a run in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Davidson was able to reach third base with two outs, but Nashville failed to score. The Sounds were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position after that.

New Orleans would score two runs in the top of the eighth. Magneuris Sierra singled and stole second base with two outs. Sierra would score on a Diaz triple, who scored next on an infield single by Yadiel Rivera. That put the Baby Cakes up 3-0.

Nashville made noise in the bottom of the eighth. Tyler Depreta-Johnson and Zack Granite led the inning off with walks. Delino DeShields would reach on a fielder's choice with Granite out at second. DeShields stole second to put runners on second and third with one out. However, the Sounds failed to score.

Tomorrow's day game will conclude Nashville's 13-day, 14-game homestand. With first pitch at 1:05 p.m., the Sounds will start right-hander Seth Maness (3-1, 4.19) against the Baby Cakes' starter Elieser Hernandez (3-1, 1.07). Nashville has won five straight games in which Maness has started.

Tim Dillard's start tonight was his 54th career start with Nashville, moving him tied-for-eighth all-time among Sounds pitchers (tied with Luis Vasquez, who pitched from 1989 - 1991). Dillard recorded five strikeouts tonight, the second consecutive "long outing" where he had at least five strikeouts. He struck out six Round Rock batters on May 27 (a resumed game from April 18).

Matt Davidson had two of the four hits for the Sounds, which was his eighth multi-hit game of the season. His last was on May 23 versus Memphis.

It was the fifth time the Sounds were shutout this season. Their latest shutout was the resumed game from April 18 on May 27, where Nashville lost 2-0.

