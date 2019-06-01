Redbirds Dropped by Dodgers, 8-1

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Edmundo Sosa homered in the bottom of the third inning, but that was all of the Memphis Redbirds' offense in an 8-1 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Dodgers) Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

Sosa has homered in back-to-back games. He also singled in his next at-bat to finish 2-for-3. Three other Redbirds had a hit in the game.

Daniel Ponce de Leon started and allowed six runs on four hits in 6.0 innings. He walked three and struck out five. Chris Ellis followed and struck out five in 2.0 innings, but he allowed two runs. Chasen Shreve fired a scoreless ninth for the Redbirds (23-34).

Drew Jackson and Rocky Gale homered for the Dodgers (21-34).

The Redbirds struck out 16 times in the game.

Memphis has lost 11-straight games.

The Redbirds and Oklahoma City finish their series, and Memphis' homestand, tomorrow afternoon at 2:05.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Sunday, June 2 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Wednesday, June 12 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents

Thursday, June 13 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs

Friday, June 14 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket with four Field Box tickets including four free hot dogs, four free sodas, and one bottomless popcorn at the game, plus two coupons for a large Papa John's pizza, available at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack

Saturday, June 15 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game

Sunday, June 16 at 2:05: Father's Day hamburger/hot dog buffet specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/fathersday; kids and dads run the bases after the game; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air

