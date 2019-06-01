Ward Leads Bees to Slamming Victory

The Salt Lake Bees scored a season high eight runs in the fourth inning and coasted to a 13-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday night. Salt Lake trailed 1-0 on an unearned run by Fresno in the third inning when they exploded in the fourth.

Kaleb Cowart started the scoring with an RBI single and one out later, Ty Kelly singled in a run to put the Bees in front. Brennon Lund followed with a two run single and after Roberto Pena walked and Taylor Ward singled, Jose Rojas delivered a two run double to make 6-1. Justin Bour drove in the seventh run with a ground out with the final run scoring on an error. The Bees would add one more run in the sixth and then close out the scoring in the seventh on a grand slam by Ward. It was the eighth bases loaded blast of the season for Salt Lake, which is the most in all of minor league baseball.

Greg Mahle (1-2) picked up the win, as he threw five scoreless innings to close out the game. Mahle allowed just two hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Starter Alex Klonowski went four innings and gave up one unearned run with two strikeouts and three walks. Ward led the Bees with five hits, the most by a Salt Lake batter this season, and four runs batted in, while Rojas and Bour each added two hits and two RBI. All nine starters for the Bees scored at least one run in the game, as they have taken two of the first three games of the series.

