Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

June 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (35-21) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (26-30)

Game #57/Home Game #28

Saturday, June 1, 7:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Burch Smith (3-1, 1.27) vs. RHP Arnaldo Hernandez (0-2, 10.58)

A Shaw-some Game: Travis Shaw went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs, and a stolen base in last night's win over the Storm Chasers. The three hits and three runs were season-highs for Shaw.

Overcoming the K's: The Missions won last night despite striking out 10 times at the plate. On the season they are 12-11 when striking out 10 or more times in a game. Of the 506 strikeouts on the season 122 of them (24.1%) have come with runners in scoring position and 59 of them (11.7%) have come with runners in scoring position and two outs. The 506 strikeouts are 12th in the Pacific Coast League but the Missions have cut down on the strikeouts in key moments. Both the 24.1% and 11.7% are the lowest percentage of strikeouts on the circuit in those respective situations.

Missions Movement: 41 different players have appeared for the Missions this season, which is the 10th most in the PCL. Tacoma leads the league, having used 57 different players thus far in 2019. Omaha, Fresno, and Round Rock have all used 38 players, which are the fewest in the league. The Missions used 53 different players in 2018.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb)

Boy have we got a lot in store for you tonight! Bid on game-worn, signed throwback jerseys w/ proceeds benefitting the @TX_Kidney Foundation during the game! Then stay for postgame fireworks!

Applegate (@Applegate)

Hey, Missions Baseball Fans[??] We are giving away sets of @missionsmilb tickets! 1)follow @Applegate 2)reply with a baseball or grilling GIF Random winners will get 5 tickets. Ends Thurs, June 6 Noon EST. Must be a U.S. resident. Official rules: applegate.com/applegate-give... #sweeps

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.