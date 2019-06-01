Aces Blast Isotopes on Star Wars Night
June 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Aces 11 (23-33), Isotopes 6 (26-31) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.
AT THE DISH: Two of the Isotopes 10 hits were home runs on the night. Pat Valaika connected on his 16th home run in 32 games while Roberto Ramos registered his 12th homer of the season ... Valaika, Garrett Hampson and Peter Mooney each collected two hits.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Ryan Castellani took the loss, falling to 2-4 on the year. The right-hander allowed eight runs on five hits over 3.0 innings. Castellani struck out three, walked five and surrendered three home runs ... Evan Grills allowed two runs over 3.1 innings of relief ... Sam Howard recorded a scoreless outing, shutting down the Aces over his 1.2 innings out of the bullpen ... Yency Almonte yielded a run in the ninth inning.
TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position ... Saturday evening marked Brian Mundell's ninth game where he failed to record a hit. Mundell still has more multi-hit games (17) than he does hitless games (nine) in 2019.
ON DECK: Reno Aces (Triple-A Diamondbacks) at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:05 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Camo Hats, courtesy of Tecate Light to the first 3,000 fans 21 and older.
PROBABLES: Aces: RHP Taylor Widener (3-3, 9.07), Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-4, 6.11)
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2019
- Aces Blast Isotopes on Star Wars Night - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Alzolay Dazzles, Iowa Falls in Extras - Iowa Cubs
- Round Rock Prevails in 2-1 Walkoff Victory - Round Rock Express
- Omaha Regains Series Lead as Missions Rally Falls Short - San Antonio Missions
- Dodgers Score Seven Unanswered Runs on Way to Fourth Straight Win - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- 'Cakes Silence the Sounds - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Sounds Lose Pitcher's Duel in Front of Sellout - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Dropped by Dodgers, 8-1 - Memphis Redbirds
- Three-Time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez Added to Iowa Roster - Iowa Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-33) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (30-26) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (23-33) vs Oklahoma City Dodgers (20-34) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Games Notes - June 1, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Staying with the Game Plan - San Antonio Missions
- Ward Leads Bees to Slamming Victory - Salt Lake Bees
- River Cats ground Aviators in second shutout of the season - Sacramento River Cats
- Grizzlies Draw Season-High Crowd (12,962) Despite Loss to Salt Lake - Fresno Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Aces Blast Isotopes on Star Wars Night
- Melville, Hilliard Pace Isotopes to 9-2 Win over Reno
- POSTGAME NOTES: Isotopes Snap Five-Game Skip with 7-5 Victory over Reno
- Aces Hand Isotopes Fifth Loss in a Row
- River Cats Sweep Isotopes for the First Time in Franchise History