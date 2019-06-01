Aces Blast Isotopes on Star Wars Night

Aces 11 (23-33), Isotopes 6 (26-31) - Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, N.M.

AT THE DISH: Two of the Isotopes 10 hits were home runs on the night. Pat Valaika connected on his 16th home run in 32 games while Roberto Ramos registered his 12th homer of the season ... Valaika, Garrett Hampson and Peter Mooney each collected two hits.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Ryan Castellani took the loss, falling to 2-4 on the year. The right-hander allowed eight runs on five hits over 3.0 innings. Castellani struck out three, walked five and surrendered three home runs ... Evan Grills allowed two runs over 3.1 innings of relief ... Sam Howard recorded a scoreless outing, shutting down the Aces over his 1.2 innings out of the bullpen ... Yency Almonte yielded a run in the ninth inning.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position ... Saturday evening marked Brian Mundell's ninth game where he failed to record a hit. Mundell still has more multi-hit games (17) than he does hitless games (nine) in 2019.

ON DECK: Reno Aces (Triple-A Diamondbacks) at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:05 p.m. MT, Isotopes Park ... Camo Hats, courtesy of Tecate Light to the first 3,000 fans 21 and older.

PROBABLES: Aces: RHP Taylor Widener (3-3, 9.07), Isotopes: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-4, 6.11)

