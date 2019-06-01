Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (22-33) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (30-26)

June 1, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #56: Nashville Sounds (22-33) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (30-26)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (3-4, 5.19) vs. RHP Hector Noesi (4-2, 2.45)

First Pitch: 6:35 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Star Wars Weekend with special Star Wars character appearances.

Star Wars Weekend Bundle - Tickets start at $60 and includes a ticket to the game from the Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place, all-you-can-eat buffet, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, pink lemonade, water & tea, and your choice of a red or blue lightsaber. The all-you-can-eat-buffet is available from 5:30-7:00 p.m. and beer is available until the seventh inning.

Star Wars Jersey Auction benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation - The online and mobile auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. and finish at the end of the sixth inning. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game.

From the Notes

Dilly Dilly!: Tonight will be Tim Dillard's 54th career start with the Nashville Sounds, which will pass Gino Minutelli (1990-92) and Rodney Bolton (1993-95) to be ranked tied-for-eighth in Nashville's history with Luis Vasquez (1989-91). Dillard has been a key pitcher in his 9th season playing for the Sounds. Through May, he is tied for the team lead in wins (3) and is 0.1 inning short of the team lead in innings pitched (Phillips Valdez, 50.2).

Special K: Phillips Valdez record nine strikeouts in his start yesterday, tying the team season-high in strikeouts that goes back to Opening Night when Taylor Hearn struck out nine Iowa Cubs on April 4. Valdez through a season-high 106 pitches in the effort with 73 being strikes.

The 'Pen is Mightier: Kyle Bird earned his first win for the Sounds yesterday out of the bullpen with Josh Fields getting his first hold and Brett Marting recording his first save. The trio completed a 3.1 inning shutout effort after Valdez' nine-strikeout performance. The Sounds current bullpen has five pitchers with an ERA under 3.50 (minimum 8.0 IP): Wei-Cheih Huang, 0.00; Brett Martin, 0.71; Kyle Bird, 2.45; Josh Fields, 3.38; Brady Feigl, 3.43.

May Flowers: The Nashville Sounds played better in May than they did in April. They went 14-15 versus April's 8-18 record. The offense slashed higher in May (.260/.344/.409/.754) than April (.224, .310, .396, .706). The bullpen also stepped up in May (4.69 ERA, 9.79 SO/9, 3.11 SO/BB) compared to April (5.84 ERA, 9.47 SO/9, 1.70 SO/BB).

What's the word around Nashville?

Nashville Sounds Foundation (@soundscommunity)

When you find out the @nashvillesounds Star Wars Jersey Auction benefiting @MakeAWishMidTN is live! Visit qtego.net/qlink/sounds or text "sounds" to 79230 to begin bidding. Bidding ends tonight at the end of the 6th inning.

Tennessee Titans (@Titans)

First round pick First pitch @GrindSimmons94 x @nashvillesounds

Justin Chambers (@jctvweather)

@GrindSimmons94 and me got to throw out the first pitch for @nashvillesounds @FirstTNPark @HailStateFB @FOXNashville @Titans #GoSounds #TitanUp

