OKC Dodgers Games Notes - June 1, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (20-34) vs. Memphis Redbirds (23-33)

Game #55 of 140/Road #32 of 70 (12-19)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Mitchell White (0-3, 7.71) vs. MEM-RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (4-3, 3.50)

Saturday, June 1, 2019 | AutoZone Park | Memphis, Tenn. | 6:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The OKC Dodgers have won a season-best three straight games and seek a fourth consecutive victory when they continue their series against the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. at AutoZone Park...The Dodgers are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season (14 games) and are 5-7 on the trip so far.

Last Game: The Dodgers started and ended Friday's game with a three-run inning to go along plenty of solid pitching in between during a 6-2 win over Memphis at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers shot out to a 3-0 lead three batters into the game. Connor Joe led off with a single and Zach Reks followed with a walk. Kyle Garlick then hit an opposite field homer out to right field. Memphis also got on the board in the first inning. Tommy Edman led off with a triple and scored on a groundout by Lane Thomas. After giving up the quick run in the first inning, OKC starting pitcher Daniel Corcino didn't yield another over a season-high six innings. Following back-to-back walks with two outs in the third inning, Corcino retired the final 10 batters he faced. Corcino (4-2) gave up a total of three hits, with two walks and a season-high eight strikeouts, keeping the Dodgers ahead by two while he was in the game. The Redbirds cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Edmundo Sosa led off with a solo home run. The Dodgers doubled their run total in the span of two pitches in the ninth inning. With two runners on and two out, Garlick lined a RBI single to center field. On the very next pitch, Shane Peterson drove a two-run double to the right-center field gap to extend the lead to 6-2. Redbirds starting pitcher Ryan Helsley (1-1) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Mitchell White (0-3) makes his fourth start with the OKC Dodgers, seeking his first win...White most recently started May 27 at Omaha in the first game of a doubleheader. He held the Storm Chasers to one run and five hits over 4.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts, but was charged with the loss in OKC's eventual 7-3 defeat...White enters tonight with a 3/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio during his time with OKC and nearly a 5/1 strikeout-to-walk ratio overall this season (49 K/11 BB)...In seven starts with Double-A Tulsa, White went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP, which would have paced the Texas League, but he fell short of officially qualifying among the league leaders...He held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 innings...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University...Tonight is his first career meeting with Memphis.

Against the Redbirds: 2019: 2-0 2018: 6-10 All-time: 176-161 At MEM: 78-93

The Dodgers and Redbirds are meeting for the first time in 2019 and first time since the 2018 PCL postseason...Memphis defeated OKC, 3-1, in the American Conference Finals last September, as the Redbirds went on to repeat as PCL champions and win the 2019 Triple-A National Championship. In each of the two games in Memphis, the Dodgers took the lead into the Redbirds' final at-bat, only before Memphis came back to win each time...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC, and giving the Redbirds their first win in the season series since 2011. After the teams went 4-4 through the first eight meetings, the Redbirds won six of the last eight matchups...The 2018 season was just the third time in the teams' 21-year history that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11). With five wins in OKC, Memphis tied its mark for the most wins in one season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2000, 2013)...Four of the Dodgers' six wins against Memphis last season were shutouts.

Breaking Out: The Dodgers have scored six or more runs in three straight games for the first time this season, scoring six runs Friday, following a 10-run outing Thursday in Memphis and scoring 12 runs Wednesday night in Omaha...OKC connected on 10 hits last night and now has 10 or more hits in three straight games and in four of the last five games. The Dodgers last collected 10 or more hits in three straight games April 15-17...Connor Joe, Kyle Garlick and Shane Peterson each finished with multi-hit games last night, as OKC went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers are now 15-for-40 with RISP (.375) over the last three games...During the three-game win streak, the Dodgers are batting .297 (35x118) with 28 runs and six home runs. Entering Wednesday, OKC had tallied five or fewer hits five times in its previous eight games and over the first nine games of the current road trip was batting .181 (50x276) with and 27 runs and four homers....The Dodgers have outhit their opponent in three straight games for just the second time this season and first time since April 10-13.

Connect Four?: Tonight the Dodgers are aiming for their first four-game win streak of the season. The Dodgers also have their first 2-0 series lead of the season and have only won three games in a series one time this year (3-2 vs. Omaha, May 16-20).

The Garlick Press: Kyle Garlick picked up a third straight multi-hit game Friday, going 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, four RBI, a walk and scored two runs...Garlick has nine RBI over his last two games, marking the first time in his career he's notched back-to-back games with four or more RBI. He also has collected 12 RBI over his last four games, with at least one RBI in each contest...He has homered in back-to-back games for the first time this season, boosting his team-leading total to 12 homers (41 games). Garlick paced the OKC Dodgers with 17 homers in 97 games last season...After going hitless in his first six at-bats following his return to OKC, Garlick is 8-for-15 with two doubles, two homers, five runs scored and 12 RBI...In 18 games with OKC in May, Garlick slashed .333/.400/.792 with 16 extra-base hits, eight homers and 25 RBI...Garlick's .647 slugging percentage this season ranks seventh in the PCL.

Not Your Average Joe: Connor Joe went 2-for-5 last night, notching his fourth multi-hit game in his last five games overall. After starting the current road trip on a 0-for-14 slide - albeit with six walks - Joe is 10-for-27 (.370) with a homer and four doubles. He's scored at least one run in six straight games, crossing the plate a total of nine times...Joe has reached base in 18 of his last 19 games with the Dodgers, and in 25 games with OKC this season, he is slashing .305/.443/.524. Last season he led full-season Dodgers minor leaguers with a .935 OPS.

On Strike: Daniel Corcino posted a season-high eight strikeouts as he combined with three relievers on the way to 14 total strikeouts last night. The double-digit strikeout performance was the 26th of the season for the Dodgers, as well as their second straight and third in the last four games...The Dodgers currently rank third in the PCL in strikeouts this season with 510 over 454.0 innings pitched, trailing league-leader Sacramento (537 K/488.1 IP) and New Orleans (515 K/479.1 IP).

Around the Horn: Drew Jackson has seven hits over his last four games (7-for-16) after totaling six hits in his 11 games prior (6-for-36). In addition to his six hits, Jackson has scored five runs and drawn three walks during the last four games...The Dodgers have hit a three-run homer in each of the last three games. Over the first 51 games of the season, they had hit just five three-run homers...The Dodgers and Redbirds have combined to strike out 55 times during the first two games of the current series.

