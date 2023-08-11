Three Rafters Named to Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team

August 11, 2023







Wis Rapids, WI - Friday morning the Northwoods League announced the 2023 Postseason All-Star Team and three members of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters were recognized for their great seasons.

Outfielder Brendan Bobo was the lone Rafter hitter named to the squad. Before Bobo's departure, he was hitting for an average of .244 with team-high 13 home runs and a team-high 47 RBIs. Bobo's 13 home runs this summer are tied for the most home runs in the league alongside Duluth's Michael Hallquist, who is taking the league's Most Valuable Player award home. For Bobo, this is the second consecutive year he's been named to the Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team, following a record-breaking campaign in which he hit 17 home runs in 2022.

On the mound, two members from one of the league's top pitching staffs were honored as well. Right-handed pitcher Calen Graham and left-handed pitcher Josh Howitt were both selected to join the Postseason All-Star Team. The future Texas State Bobcat in Graham has posted a 4-2 record with an ERA of 2.14 across 14 outings throwing 46.1 innings on the mound.

Left-handed pitcher Josh Howitt returns to the Postseason All-Star Team for the second consecutive season. The future Arizona State Sun Devil is tied with Graham with the most strikeouts on the team (42) and leads the team with a 0.69 ERA. On the season, Howitt went 1-2 through 12 appearances (nine starts) and allowed just three earned runs across 39 innings of work on the mound.

All three players were a part of the group Wisconsin Rapids sent to Traverse City in late July to represent the Rafters in the Great Lakes All-Star Game and a strong stretch run for each of them sees themselves placed on the list of the league's best players in 2023.

