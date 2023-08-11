Growlers Postseason Storylines

HISTORIC SEASON CONTINUES FOR K-ZOO

For the fourth time in franchise history and second-consecutive year, the Kalamazoo Growlers are headed to the Northwoods League playoffs. In a 5-1 victory over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks Thursday evening, Kalamazoo clinched their first-ever second-half division championship punching a ticket to the Great Lakes East Subdivisional Championship Series. The Growlers 25th win of the second half also broke the franchise record for wins in a half while extending the record for wins in a season at 46. The Growlers 5-4 victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Sunday, Aug. 6 checked off two achievements onto what has already been a historic ledger for the Growlers. The win not only secured the Growlers their first ever winning record against Traverse City to claim their first 131 Rivalry Jug but also secured a Growlers franchise record 43rd win of the season. Following their first NWL title in 2022, the Growlers didn't bring that momentum to the start of 2023, going 7-8 in their first two weeks of play. In 54 games (53 games resulting in a win or loss) since their 7-8 start, Kalamazoo flipped the script and proved to be the best team in the Northwoods League. With an NWL-best 40-13 record, K-Zoo is in a prime position for another lengthy playoff run. Across this 54 game-stretch, the Growlers have outscored opponents 392-250, averaging 7.28 runs per game. After building momentum following a four-game road trip to Wisconsin in mid-June, Kalamazoo ended the first half with an eight-game winning streak. This tied the Wilmar Stingers for the longest streak of any team this season. The 21 first-half wins were the second-most ever in a half by the franchise while the .613 winning percentage is the highest in team history. The momentum has continued into the second half as Kalamazoo has won 31 of their last 40 games and 11 of their last 13.

DYNAMIC DUO

Kalamazoo's pitching staff this season has been anchored by a dynamic duo of Mason Meeks and Eamon Horwedel. The two starters are first (Meeks: 7) and second (Horwedel: 6) in wins this season and are both in the top 10 in the Northwoods League in ERA (#2 Horwedel 2.30, #7 Meeks 3.93). Horwedel's 19th win of his career on Monday against the Kokomo Jackrabbits ties him for the most by a single pitcher in franchise history. The two starters have also thrown more innings than any other pitchers in the Northwoods League. Horwedel's 78.2 innings pitched stands at second all time in franchise history for innings thrown in a single season with Mason Meeks' 75.2 innings at third.

To add onto the statistical dominance, the two additionally sit in the top ten in strikeouts with Horwedel (56) in fourth and Meeks (49) in 10th. The strikeout totals have come vastly due to their high-degree of getting ahead in counts. The two sit second and third in first-pitch strike percentage with Horwedel a team-best 70.8% and Meeks at third at 68.8%. In the 22 combined starts between the two, the Growlers have only lost four games by more than two runs. Eamon Horwedel is set to start game one on Sunday before Mason Meeks toes the rubber at home on Monday for game two.

GROWLERS POSTSEASON EXPERIENCE

In 2023, the Growlers have had 18 different returners on their roster from their 2022 Northwoods League Championship team. 10 remain on the K-Zoo postseason roster with the entire outfield in their second-season as Growlers. The 10 include: P #17 Mason Meeks, P #18 Carson Byers, P #20 Eamon Horwedel, P #25 Jake Paymaster, P #28 Jerad Berkenpas, P #29 Nolan Milliman, OF #3 Myles Beale, OF #11 Anthony Stephan, OF #27 Korbin Griffin and OF #37 Banks Tolley.

"EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE ITALIAN" ANTHONY STEPHAN

In his second season with Kalamazoo, Anthony Stephan, a.k.a. "Everybody's Favorite Italian" has produced night in and night out. On a 12-game hit streak and 22-game on-base streak (19 of which he's gotten a hit), Stephan's three-hit performance Wednesday was his 13th multi-hit night in 31 games and seventh in his last 11. The sophomore from Virginia was awarded the NWL Hitter of the Night on July 21st going 4-7 with 7 RBI vs Kokomo and continued his dominance over the Jackrabbits with a 4-8 series to start off the week. In 15 games against the Jackrabbits, Stephan batted .470 (31-66) with five doubles, two triples, 10 walks and 17 RBI. Across his 22-game hit streak. Stephan is hitting .409 (38-93) with eight extra-base hits, 12 walks and 32 RBI. Heading into today's series finale against Battle Creek, Stephan has dominated K-Zoo's I-94 rival. In 12 games played vs the Creek, Stephan has batted .377 (23-61), scoring 22 runs with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 18 RBI and seven walks. This effort was capped off by a 3-5 day Wednesday, Aug. 9 with a double, two singles and three RBI. Stephan has continued that dominance up against the Growlers' other in-state rival and upcoming postseason foe in Traverse City. In 16 games across two seasons against the Pit Spitters, Stephan has hit .276 (16-58) with three doubles, a home run, six walks and 10 RBI.

