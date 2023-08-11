Rockers Begin Final Regular Season Series against Rafters

August 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers pitcher Tyler Horvath

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers pitcher Tyler Horvath(Green Bay Rockers)

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will begin their final two games of the regular season starting Friday night, as they head to Witter Field to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay enters this crucial two-game series just trailing two games to the Madison Mallards for first place in the second half, and now just needs to win one game in this series and a Madison victory to secure homefield advantage for the sub-divisional round of the Northwoods League Playoffs.

The Rockers earned an important 6-4 victory Thursday night against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to finish out their home regular season schedule in style with a come-from-behind win to earn the series sweep over the last two games over Fond du Lac.

A late two-run homer off the bat of Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside) helped Green Bay take a 6-3 lead in the seventh inning which they then held onto even with the Dock Spiders sending the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning.

Harris led the way for the Rockers offense with three RBIs while Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) tacked on an RBI single himself to give Green Bay a 4-3 lead in the middle of the contest. Jayson Jones (Arkansas) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) each had an RBI as well to round out the Green Bay offense Thursday night.

Michael Riley (Gateway Community College) earned the win on the mound after pitching the last five innings while not allowing an earned run, as he gave up just four hits and recorded three strikeouts en route to his fifth win of the summer.

Heading into Friday's matchup, the Rockers will start Bryce Crabb (University of Northwestern St Paul), who is set to make his 11th appearance on the season and his third start of 2023 Friday night.

In 17.1 innings pitched, Crabb has recorded 14 strikeouts while allowing just seven walks after last pitching August 7 against the Mallards at Capital Credit Union Park.

Wisconsin Rapids will start Mitchell Wittkamp (Sailsbury University) who is making his 11th appearance on the season after previously pitching 19.1 innings so far in 2023 while posting a 6.98 ERA with nine strikeouts.

The Rockers will conclude the regular season with a return trip to Witter Field Saturday night to take on the Rafters following Friday's matchup. First pitch in Wisconsin Rapids is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.