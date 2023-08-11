Dylan O'Connell Named Postseason All-Star

The Northwoods League has announced its 2023 Postseason All-Star Team, and the Express' very own Dylan O'Connell has earned the postseason nod.

O'Connell has found much success this season for his hometown Eau Claire Express, leading the team in several categories. His .356 Batting Average has been a big boost for the team and leads the Trains (min. 100 ABs). In addition, his 55 RBI, and 45 Runs Scored have him in 1st place for each respective team category. O'Connell hasn't just been keeping the ball in the infield though, as he has also had his fair share of long bombs out of the ballpark with 8 homers. This total puts him just 1 homer shy of the team leader Ryan Nagelbach.

Unlike most other athletes playing in the Northwoods League, Dylan O'Connell has not had to travel far to find a team to play on. The Express star infielder was born and raised in Eau Claire, and just last year was a senior at Eau Claire Memorial High School. Because of his upbringing, he has found himself right at home at Carson Park. In addition to playing his high school games here, he has grown up an avid Express fan and often would attend games as a child.

In his first season of Northwoods League action, he has made the most of his opportunity, enjoying much success with the Express. The Eau Claire product will take his talents to Western Kentucky in the fall, where he will join several other Express players on the school's baseball team.

This All-Star recognition is his second of the season, as he was previously named to the Great Plains East All-Star team at the end of July. He will look to keep his great regular season momentum going into the playoffs as Eau Claire will take on the La Crosse Loggers in round one. Be sure to follow along with Dylan and all the other Trains in action, starting this Sunday.

