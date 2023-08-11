Brett Sanchez and JoJo Jackson Named to 2023 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team

August 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers have two players named to the 2023 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team. Starting pitcher Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) joins outfielder JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) in receiving the recognition, after having standout seasons while leading the Rockers to a playoff berth and a 40-win season heading into the final two regular season games this weekend.

Sanchez was also named Northwoods League Pitcher of the Year. Sanchez has appeared in 10 games and is 6-2 with a 3.23 ERA. In 61.1 innings he has struck out 73 batters while walking only 10. His strikeout total leads the entire league. He also pitched 0.2 innings in the Great Lakes All-Star Game and struck out two.

As for Jackson, the Georgia State Panther has recorded a .313 batting average through 55 games played, which is good for second among all Rockers players only behind Kendal Ewell (Illinois-Chicago).

Jackson has also three homers and a team leading 37 RBIs on the summer, while also posting eight doubles and two triples while bolstering the Rockers lineup all season long.

Sanchez and Jackson are among 30 players named to the postseason All-Star roster, with the two Rockers being two of the 11 players named to the roster representing the Great Lakes West Division.

The Rockers are set to finish the regular season over the next two days beginning Friday when they travel to take on the Rafters at Witter Field. The playoffs are then set to begin Sunday with matchups still to be determined.

Playoff tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.