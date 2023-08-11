Pit Spitters Find Walk-Off Magic against Kingfish

August 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish were downed 4-3 by the Traverse City Pit Spitters, as the boys from Michigan put on a show in their regular season home finale.

In the bottom of the ninth frame, a Colin Summerhill (Northern Illinois University) single sent Camden Traficante (Embry Riddle Aeronautical University) sprinting home for a game-ending thriller.

With the win, Traverse City dominated the season series in 8-4 fashion over Kenosha.

This game was a battle of the defenses, as both teams combined for just eight total hits on the day.

Andrew Mannelly (Wofford College) displayed timely hitting for the Pit Spitters, as he went 1-for-3 with a walk and a team-best 3 RBI at the plate.

Nico Bermeo (Aurora University) put up his first multi-hit performance in a Kingfish uniform; the middle infielder was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI. All five of the team's hits were from the bottom four spots of the lineup.

Maryville College righty Mitchell Grannon (2-2) held down the fort in the final frames, as he tossed two innings of shutout, hitless ball with four strikeouts.

Max Martin (0-1), a righty from Des Moines Area Community College, gave up a pair of earned runs while just recording one out.

Kenosha (29-41, 12-25) has now dropped six of their last seven contests and are last in the Great Lakes East with two games to go.

Traverse City (41-29, 19-16) has won three of their last four and sit at third place in the division. They will face off against Kalamazoo Growlers in a first round playoff matchup that features the last two Northwoods League champions.

The Kingfish will pack their bags for Kalamazoo to face off against the Growlers in the last series of the season. Game one of two is on Aug. 11 with a first pitch time of 5:35 PM EST.

