Savary Named to NWL Postseason All-Star Team
August 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
Waterloo, IA - The Northwoods League announced the 2023 Postseason All-Star Team today which included Waterloo Bucks right-handed pitcher Aaron Savary. Savary, a freshman from the University of Iowa, was also selected as an NWL Great Plains East mid-season All-Star earlier this year.
Savary was one of 12 pitchers selected to the team. Originally from Dubuque, Iowa, Savary owns a 2-2 record with a 4.35 ERA. The righty leads Waterloo in innings pitched with 49.2 and is tied for second in the Great Plains Division with 52 strikeouts.
The Bucks finish their 2023 campaign with a two-game homestand at Riverfront Stadium versus the Mankato MoonDogs. Both games on Friday and Saturday start at 6:35 pm with gates opening at 6:00 pm. Tickets are currently available by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633 or online: https://waterloo-bucks.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets.
