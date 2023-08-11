Battle Jacks Fall to Growlers 5-1, Finish Season Series with their I-94 Rival
August 11, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers (46-22, 25-9) stifled the Battle Creek Battle Jacks (25-45, 15-21) for a playoff-clinching win, 5-1.
After the Growlers rattled off five runs in the first two innings, the Battle Jacks handled the explosive Growlers offense from the 3rd inning onwards. Brandon Markarian pitched two-and-a-third scoreless innings of work out of the bullpen with a trio of strikeouts. Jaylen Morgan (Southern Wesleyan) also excelled on the mound, pitching one scoreless inning.
Unfortunately for Battle Creek, the Jacks struggled to sustain offense throughout the entire game. The only run of the day for the Dogs came in the 9th inning when Cole Mason (Kellogg CC) drove in Anthony Aloisio (Davenport) on an RBI single. Although Battle Creek only registered five hits on the night, the Blue and White excelled at extra base hits. Coltrane Rubner (Davenport), Kyle Ratliff
With this loss, the Battle Jacks finish the season 2-10 on the season against the Growlers. Battle Creek will look to battle for fifth place in the division against Kokomo on Friday.
