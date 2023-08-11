Mankato MoonDogs Defeat Honkers and Win Season Series

In one last game at ISG Field, the Rochester Honkers (32-34, 14-18) fell against the Mankato MoonDogs (37-29, 18-15) by a final score of 6-5 in extra innings. The Honkers had a late lead, but it wasn't enough to finish the job,

The MoonDogs picked up a run in the first, and the Honkers tied it in the third inning. However, Rochester's starter, Daniel Willie (Montreat College), could not get a shutdown inning, and the MoonDogs grabbed the lead again.

Mattie Thomas (San Francisco) tied the game again with a home run in the fourth, but Manakto picked up two more to take a 4-2 lead. In the fifth, the Honkers struck three times to take a 5-4 lead.

Rochester held on to that lead until the seventh inning when the MoonDogs broke through and again tied the game. The game stayed tied into extra innings.

The Honkers failed to score in the top of the tenth, and the MoonDogs pushed a run across on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to win the game and the series. The Honkers play their final home game on Friday against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

