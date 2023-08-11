Growlers Win Seventh Straight against Battle Creek

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers tied their biggest margin of victory of the 2023 season Wednesday, beating the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 18-4 at C.O. Brown Stadium.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- The Growlers continued their strangle-hold on the I-94 Rivalry Cup, winning their seventh straight game against Battle Creek on Wednesday night.

- Off of four hits and a walk, the Growlers scored four runs in the top of the first capped off by a two-RBI double by Banks Tolley.

- Kalamazoo would add on another two runs in the third on Banks Tolley's 10th home run of the season. The new Growlers home run king would have a career day going 4-4 with the home run, two doubles, two walks, a single as well as five RBI. The feat won Tolley the Northwoods League Player of the Night award and was both his 10th multi-hit and multi-RBI night of the season.

- After another pair of runs in the fourth inning, the Growlers opened up the flood gates with five runs on three hits, three walks and an error in the fifth. With double-digit runs, it is the third consecutive game the Growlers have scored 10+ against the Creek and the 13th time in the last two seasons.

- Adam Berghorst secured his fourth win on the mound going five innings giving up two runs on three hits while striking out four.

- The Growlers added onto their now double-digit lead in the eighth and ninth scoring five runs capped off by a two-run home run to dead-center field by Korbin Griffin.

