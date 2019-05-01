Three Home Runs Not Enough in Loss to Columbus

INDIANAPOLIS - Jason Martin, Jake Elmore and Patrick Kivlehan all went yard in the Indians series finale against the Clippers, but the offense couldn't keep up with an early deficit in a 9-7 loss Wednesday afternoon.

Hitting was contagious to begin the game. Columbus (16-10) began the scoring in the second, capping off back-to-back hits with a three-run home run by Trayce Thompson. Another Clipper home run by Greg Allen began the third inning, and they tallied four additional hits - including three consecutive two-out knocks - to extend their lead to 6-0.

The Tribe (13-12) offense quickly shut down the Columbus momentum in the bottom of the third. A two-run double by Ke'Bryan Hayes brought home Elmore and Kevin Newman, and Hayes reached third base on the relay to the plate. Jacob Stallings then punched a ground ball down the first-base line to tack on another run, cutting Indy's deficit to 6-3.

Indy's defense played a bunt perfectly in the top of the fifth, catching Bobby Bradley in a rundown as he was trying to score from third. Despite losing its lead runner, Columbus extended its lead to 8-3 on a run-scoring single and a wild pitch by Rookie Davis. Without hesitation, the Indians earned those runs back in the bottom half on Martin's two-run homer to straightaway center field.

Elmore traded solo home runs with Mark Mathias in the seventh, pushing the score to 9-6. Kivlehan hit a 477-foot home run to center field in Indy's final at-bat, but the Tribe offense couldn't string together a rally en route to the series defeat.

Indy's bullpen came together for 4.0 innings, surrendering only one run and striking out four. The defense took chances and capitalized in getting outs, including a pickoff at first base by Jacob Stallings to end a bases-loaded, two-out threat in the eighth.

Rookie Davis (L, 0-2) went 5.0 innings and surrendered eight runs on a career-high 12 hits allowed. Michael Peoples (W, 3-0) gave up five runs, but the Clippers offense backed him with three home runs of their own for the win.

The Indians open a four-game set with Louisville tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. ET. The Bats hold a 2-1 season-series advantage over Indy after taking two of three games at Victory Field in April.

