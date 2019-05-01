Eric Byrnes Visits Frontier Field May 8

The Red Wings will celebrate MLB Network's 10th anniversary on Wednesday, May 8 when the Wings host the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) at 7:05 p.m. MLBN personality and former MLB outfielder Eric Byrnes will sign free autographs and greet fans, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a MLB Network branded drink koozie.

It's also a $1 Wednesday, with $1 Zweigle's hot dogs, chips, peanuts, and Cracker Jack.

Byrnes, an 11-year Major League outfielder, is an analyst appearing across MLB Network's programming, including the Emmy Award-winning flagship studio show MLB Tonight and the kids-focused weekly interview and demonstration show Play Ball.

Byrnes, who played from 2000 to 2010, hit 109 home runs, 396 RBI and stole 129 bases in his career. Byrnes played for the Oakland Athletics (2000-2005), Colorado Rockies (2005), Baltimore Orioles (2005), Arizona Diamondbacks (2006-2009) and Seattle Mariners (2010). Byrnes was a key member of the 2007 NL West champion D-backs, hitting 21 home runs, scoring 103 runs and stealing 50 bases for the season. As a member of the A's, he batted .462 in the 2003 ALDS against the Red Sox.

Byrnes' previous experience in broadcasting includes roles as a studio analyst on ESPN's Baseball Tonight and as a contributor to MLB on FOX, FOX Sports Arizona, The Best Damn Sports Show Period, MLB Home Plate on SiriusXM and KNBR in San Francisco.

In June of 2016 Byrnes completed the grueling Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run where he was the subject and executive producer of the award winning documentary "Diamond To The Rough." Byrnes set a world record by playing 420 holes of golf in a 24-hour span this April on the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay Golf Links in California to raise awareness for the "Let Them Play Foundation."

His Let Them Play Foundation provides children with the opportunity and means to be physically active.The LTP grants fund equipment, scholarships, even bus passes for transportation, lightening the load for these organizations, and allowing them to spend more time on their mission rather than raising funds.

Byrnes will sign free autographs from 6 p.m. until 6:40 p.m., talk about his career in a "Pre-Game Live" on-field segment, throw out the first pitch, and sign again from 7:05-7:45 p.m.. Baseballs and photos will be available to purchase, or fans can bring their own items.

Official website: EricByrnes.com

About MLB Network:

MLB Network launched on Jan. 1, 2009, in a record-setting 50 million homes.

MLB Network is the ultimate television destination for baseball fans, featuring the multiple Emmy Award-winning "MLB Tonight," live regular season and Postseason game telecasts, original programming, highlights and insights and analysis from the best in the business, including Bob Costas, Peter Gammons, Jim Kaat, Al Leiter and Harold Reynolds.

Programming

MLB Network's live-game coverage includes approximately 150 regular season games, two exclusive League Division Series game telecasts, more than 150 Spring Training games and other special-event game telecasts.

"MLB Tonight" airs year-round, including seven days per week during the regular season with live look-ins at games in progress, news, interviews, highlights and analysis.

Distribution

MLB Network is broadly distributed across cable, telco and satellite systems on expanded digital basic cable or the equivalent. MLB Network is availble on major systems including Comcast, Cox, DirecTV, Time Warner, Charter, Cablevision, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-verse and Dish Network.

